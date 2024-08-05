17-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Ohio

BROWN COUNTY — A 17-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash in Brown County.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers with the Georgetown Post were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 774 and Bethel Maple Rd on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation showed that 17-year-old Logan Saddler of Mount Orab was riding a motorcycle southbound on SR 774.

An SUV driven by 49-year-old Rhonda Wright of Bethel was stopped at a stop sign southeast on Bethel Maple Road.

The SUV entered the intersection and was struck by Saddler’s motorcycle.

The SUV drove off the right side of the road before coming to rest.

Saddler was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright was seriously injured and was flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Saddler wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

