16-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while riding bike in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike in Springfield on Thursday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:53 p.m., Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Home Road and North Belmont Ave on reports of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, responders found a 16-year-old boy who had been riding a bike when he was hit by an SUV.

The teen was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group