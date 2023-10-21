15th annual 2-day youth soccer tournament to take place this weekend

DAYTON — The nation’s largest two-day soccer tournament will take place this weekend.

The Beavercreek Soccer Association (BSA) will host the 15th Annual Haunted Classic Soccer Tournament on Oct. 21 and 22.

The 15th annual Haunted Classic Soccer Tournament will bring more than 700 teams, 380 referees, 10,000 families, and 25,000 spectators to the Dayton area.

Teams travel from West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, and throughout Ohio to play.

Over 1,200 soccer games will be played from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Tournament will be held at the Ankeney Soccer Complex, a 90-acre, 32-field complex, and one of the nation’s premier youth soccer venues, according to a spokesperson for BSA.

The other locations include Hobson Freedom Park, Sackett-Wright Park, Washington Mill Park, and Warrior Soccer Complex.

