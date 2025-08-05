13-year-olds arrested, accused of throwing bricks at cars on Ohio interstate

TOLEDO — Two 13-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly threw bricks at vehicles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they received a 911 call from a driver, who said a brick was thrown from the overpass into his vehicle’s back window while he was driving on I-475 in Toledo, CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police then got a second call.

The driver said she was in “stop and go” traffic when an unknown object struck her windshield over the driver’s seat.

The collision sprayed her with glass, giving her minor lacerations, police said.

Police examined the woman’s vehicle, which they said had a shattered windshield and appeared to have “small particles of red brick” on it.

Toledo police told WTOL that they arrested two 13-year-olds, but did not say how or when they were taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group