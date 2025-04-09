11-year-old arrested in connection to threats that shut down Ohio libraries

CANTON — An 11-year-old is under arrest after police said he made threats against libraries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All locations of the Stark County Library remain closed Wednesday, according to CBS-affalite WOIO.

TRENDING STORIES:

The threats began Monday when Canton police received a false report of an armed person in the library.

On Tuesday, officers said the boy called the Crisis Center Suicide Hotline, saying he shot someone inside the library.

The boy called the hotline 30 minutes later, reporting he had a bomb, according to police.

The 11-year-old was taken into custody on charges of swatting and inducing panic.

He is currently booked in a juvenile detention center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group