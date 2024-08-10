1 trapped in truck after crash in Dayton; lengthy street closure expected

DAYTON — One person was reportedly trapped after a crash in Dayton Friday.

Around 10 p.m. Dayton police were called to the intersection of North Main Street and Ernst Avenue for a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> At least 1 dead after crash involving semi in Clark County

One person was reported to be stuck in a truck as a result of the crash.

Only one vehicle was involved.

North Main Street is expected to be closed for some time, according to dispatch.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group