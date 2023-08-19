1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miami Township Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the intersection of Lyons Road and North Springboro Pike to reports of an injury accident, according to OSP dispatchers.

The crash occurred between a car and a motorcycle.

>> Firefighters called to house fire in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital, dispatchers confirmed.

Information about their condition or which vehicle they were in was not available.

Portions of Lyons Road were closed from the time of the crash until around 12:40 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras.

We are working to learn how serious their injuries are and what led up to the crash.

We will update as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group