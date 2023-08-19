Firefighters called to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters were called to a house fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Dayton firefighters were called to reports of a structure fire in the 3600 block of East Second Street, according to Dayton police and fire on social media.

When they arrived on the scene crews found heavy smoke showing from the one-story home.

Crews are working to knock down the fire from the outside before making entry inside the home, according to Dayton Fire.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





