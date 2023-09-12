1 taken to hospital after crash on I-75 in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in West Carrollton Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol along with crews from West Carrollton and Moraine were called to I-75 northbound at East Dixie Drive to reports of a crash, according to initial reports.

Three cars were involved in the crash, OSP dispatchers confirmed.

One person was taken to an area hospital, but information about their condition was not available.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash and how the person hurt is doing.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





