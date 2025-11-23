1 person dead after hit by car in area county

FRANKLIN COUNTY — One man has died after being hit by a car in Franklin County on Friday night.
The crash happened just before 7 pm on State Route 16 and Scenic Road in Jefferson Township, according to our news partner, WBNS.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local barber shop hands out 400 free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
- 4 puppies dumped at area dog park; Authorities looking for those responsible
- Suspected drunk driver arrested after causing serious crash in Butler County, deputies say
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 2017 Honda Civic was heading east on SR16 toward Scenic Rd. when it hit a man.
The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.
He was pronounced dead at 7:15 pm.
The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and was the only person in the car. He had no injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group