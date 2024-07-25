1 injured in rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hurt in a crash in Dayton Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near Ridge Avenue and Embry Park Road.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle overturned onto its top.

Images from the scene show the vehicle on its top in bushes near a home.

Witnesses told News Center 7 that they saw the driver crawl out of the vehicle on his own before being transported to an area hospital.

We’re working to learn more about the crash.





