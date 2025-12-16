1 injured, 2 dogs killed in Mercer County fire

CELINA, Mercer County — A woman was injured in a mobile home fire in Mercer County over the weekend, according to our media partner WCSM Radio.

The fire was reported in the 5000 block of Mud Pike Road around 10:34 a.m. in Celina.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the front door and windows of the mobile home.

WCSM reported that firefighters began helping a neighbor who was trying to get multiple dogs out of the home.

Fire crews then started an “aggressive interior attack” and extinguished the flames.

Five dogs were rescued from the house, but two were killed in the fire, WCSM reported.

One resident was home when the fire happened, and medics took them to an area hospital for treatment.

The State Fire Marshal was contacted to help determine the cause of this fire.

