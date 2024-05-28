1 hurt, 1 arrested after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a stabbing in Dayton Saturday evening, Dayton Police Lieutenant Mark Ponichtera said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigate reported stabbing in Dayton

Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of Troy Street for a stabbing at approximately 7:48 p.m. on May 25.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Ponichtera said.

The suspect and victim were both transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

The male suspect was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail after being released from the hospital.

Ponichtera said this stabbing involves domestic violence and is being investigated by the Family Justice Center.

The case has been referred to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group