1 hospitalized following 1-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A person is hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash in Greene County early Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched just after midnight on initial reports of a crash on State Route 444 and Springfield Street, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp from Springfield Street to State Route 444 was closed but has since reopened.

Dayton Police officers were also at the scene, scanner traffic indicated.

The crash remains under investigation.

