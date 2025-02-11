1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into bridge in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a bridge in Shelby County.

Around 8:45 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were called to River Road near Main Ave on reports of a crash.

iWitness7 Viewer footage from the scene shows a vehicle that stuck a railway bridge.

According to an OSHP dispatcher, one person was taken to Wilson Health.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

