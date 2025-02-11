1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into bridge in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a bridge in Shelby County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 8:45 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were called to River Road near Main Ave on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil collides with jet parked near runway
- PHOTOS: Former Christmas Tree Farm property in Greene Co. hits market for $800K
- Teacher arrested for relationship with student posts bond, released from jail
iWitness7 Viewer footage from the scene shows a vehicle that stuck a railway bridge.
According to an OSHP dispatcher, one person was taken to Wilson Health.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group