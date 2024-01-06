1 hospitalized after reported fight in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after a reported fight early Saturday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched around 2:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Gateway Drive on initial reports at Setters Volleyball Club.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that there was a report of a fight and confirm medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Details of what led to the fight are not unknown at this time.

The fight remains under investigation.

