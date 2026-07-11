1 hospitalized after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Darke County on Thursday.
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Just before 6 p.m. on July 9, Darke County deputies and medics responded to the intersection of State Route 118 and Children’s Home Bradford Road on reports of a crash.
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The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Nissan Altima, operated by 22-year-old Emilia Cano Mateo of Union City, Indiana, was stopped at a posted stop sign on Children’s Home Bradford Road.
Mateo proceeded westbound into the intersection, traveling into the pathway of a northbound Maroon Honda Odyssey, operated by 60-year-old Lisa Mayo of Versailles.
Mayo struck Mateo, causing Mateo’s vehicle to spin 90 degrees, going off the road to the right, striking a ditch/culvert before coming to rest.
Mayo was taken to Wayne Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Mateo refused treatment on scene and was issued a citation for Operating a Vehicle without a Valid License and Failure to Yield at a Stop Sign.
The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
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