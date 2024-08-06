1 dead after pickup truck crashes into pole, tree in Ohio

BROWN COUNTY — One person is dead after their pickup truck crashed into a pole and a tree in Ohio.

Around 7 p.m. Aug. 5 Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to John Woods Rd in Jackson Township, Brown County on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation indicated that 55-year-old Danny Burdine Jr. of Winchester was driving a pickup truck westbound on John Woods Rd.

The truck went off the right side of the road where it struck a utility pole, a fence, and a tree before stopping.

Burdine Jr. was seriously injured as a result of the crash and was flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.





