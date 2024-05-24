1 dead after motorcycle crash in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bellbrook on Thursday evening.

The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the area of N. Main Street and Big Tree Road.

>> 1 hospitalized after shooting in Montgomery County; Suspect in custody

Howard Mayfield, 74, of Dayton, was riding his motorcycle northbound on N. Main Street when he hit a deer, according to Bellbrook Police Captain Steve Lane.

Mayfield died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Lane confirmed that Mayfield was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Investigators are looking into whether or not speed was a factor. There were no initial signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group