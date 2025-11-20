1 dead, 1 other injured after Volkswagen hits tree in Ohio

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A woman is dead, and another woman is injured after a Volkswagen Jetta hit a tree in Ohio late Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that around 11:45 p.m., its communication center received an iPhone crash notification in the area of Welch and Lane Roads.

Dispatchers later received a 911 call of a crash in that location, according to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived, they found a 2011 silver Volkswagen Jetta hit a tree.

“Deputies learned the silver Volkswagen traveled northbound on Welch Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway,” said Sheriff Hafey. “The Volkswagen then slid through wet grass and traveled northeast before it struck the tree.”

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Kyla Caudy, 18. Medics transported her to a hospital, where she later died.

Her passenger, 19-year-old Ciara Rehahn, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group