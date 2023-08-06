1 dead, 1 flown to hospital following crash in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — A person died and another was flown to the hospital following a crash in Germantown late Saturday night.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 9900 block of State Route at around 11:13 p.m. on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and CareFlight transported another victim to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

