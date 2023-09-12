1 in custody after RTA vehicle stolen

DAYTON — One person is in custody after an RTA vehicle was stolen.

Just before seven p.m. Monday night, Dayton Police were dispatched to reports of an RTA vehicle being stolen.

An RTA spokesperson told News Center 7 that the vehicle that was stolen was a Supervisor van.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Third Street and North Main Street.

The vehicle was recovered at 399 Salem Ave, according to the incident report.

One person was arrested and transported to Montgomery County Jail, according to Dayton Police.

