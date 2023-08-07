‘It was scary;’ Residents still feeling impacts of large apartment fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — In the third apartment fire in three days in the Miami Valley, 40 people were displaced in Harrison Township.

A fire tore through the Meadows of Catalpa on Saturday evening.

Many residents are continuing to feel the impact of the large fire.

Alicia Pauley is one of the 40 tenants that were able to escape the fire, but then realized they would have a weekend without water.

“We still don’t have no water. They’re working on it.” Pauley said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 taken to hospital, 40 displaced after large apartment fire in Harrison Twp.

A weekend that began with frightening flames. When she first saw the fire Pauley said she didn’t realize it was her home.

Pauley said she and her child ran back outside but still weren’t sure if the flames would roll down another 50 feet to their apartment.

She described what was going through her mind.

>> PHOTOS: Multiple agencies called to apartment fire in Harrison Twp.

“Anxiety, I’m like ‘Oh man, that was crazy’ It was scary,” Pauley said.

She is thankful everyone made it out with any major injuries.

Apartment managers told News Center 7 that they have offered other units to the residents impacted.

As for residents impacted by the water outage, contractors spend the day Monday working to separate the damaged apartments from the rest to get the water flowing.









©2023 Cox Media Group