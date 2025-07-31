How much house $1 million buys you in Mansfield

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Mansfield. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1360 Lexington Ontario Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,744

- Price per square foot: $213

- See 1360 Lexington Ontario Rd, Mansfield on Redfin.com

3873 Us-42, Mansfield

- Price: $798,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,730

- Price per square foot: $292

- See 3873 Us-42, Mansfield on Redfin.com

1157 Deer Run Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $699,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,778

- Price per square foot: $121

- See 1157 Deer Run Rd, Mansfield on Redfin.com

640 Running Brook Way, Mansfield

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,272

- Price per square foot: $163

- See 640 Running Brook Way, Mansfield on Redfin.com

1515 Oak Run Ct, Mansfield

- Price: $699,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,740

- Price per square foot: $121

- See 1515 Oak Run Ct, Mansfield on Redfin.com

1400 Charolais Dr, Mansfield

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,201

- Price per square foot: $210

- See 1400 Charolais Dr, Mansfield on Redfin.com

3415 Grubb Rd, Lexington

- Price: $659,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,276

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 3415 Grubb Rd, Lexington on Redfin.com

3545 Willow Hill Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $629,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,592

- Price per square foot: $175

- See 3545 Willow Hill Rd, Mansfield on Redfin.com

751 S Home Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,220

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 751 S Home Rd, Mansfield on Redfin.com

1645 Woodville Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $599,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,329

- Price per square foot: $180

- See 1645 Woodville Rd, Mansfield on Redfin.com

609 Mcbride Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $599,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,284

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 609 Mcbride Rd, Mansfield on Redfin.com

250 W Chesrown Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $574,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,044

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 250 W Chesrown Rd, Mansfield on Redfin.com

291 N Stewart Rd, Mansfield

- Price: $534,900

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,560

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 291 N Stewart Rd, Mansfield on Redfin.com

441 Lexington Ontario Rd, Ontario

- Price: $519,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,034

- Price per square foot: $128

- See 441 Lexington Ontario Rd, Ontario on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.