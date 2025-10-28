The highest-value homes in Springfield, Ohio

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Springfield, Ohio's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 402 Roseland Ave E, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $2,178,270

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 1.5

- Square feet: 1,836

#2. 3105 Urbana Rd, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,745,167

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 5,886

#3. 425 Secretariat Dr, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,740,374

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 9,423

#4. 5050 S Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502

- Approximate home value: $1,687,163

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#5. 3000 Burrwood Dr, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,663,470

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,340

#6. 2360 Signal Hill Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

- Approximate home value: $1,581,594

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,523

#7. 2643 Kilkenny Ct, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,520,829

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 11,991

#8. 2500 Signal Hill Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

- Approximate home value: $1,472,464

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,015

#9. 326 Braytonburne Dr, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,460,899

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,407

#10. 2496 Signal Hill Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

- Approximate home value: $1,455,082

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 5,604

#11. 4350 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH 45502

- Approximate home value: $1,448,144

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#12. 2698 Kilkenny Ct, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,368,241

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 11,372

#13. 4315 Pine Tree Pl, Springfield, OH 45504

- Approximate home value: $1,284,447

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,587

#14. 2100 Jacksonville Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

- Approximate home value: $1,218,460

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 2.5

- Square feet: 4,854

#15. 2775 Kilkenny Dr, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,186,862

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 9,267

#16. 2830 Kilkenny Dr, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,164,151

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,737

#17. 777 Willow Rd, Springfield, OH 45502

- Approximate home value: $1,137,217

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 4,018

#18. 2647 Ballydoyle Dr, Springfield, OH 45503

- Approximate home value: $1,137,095

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 11,720

#19. 830 Tanglewood Dr, Springfield, OH 45504

- Approximate home value: $1,102,022

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 7,885

#20. 2490 Signal Hill Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

- Approximate home value: $1,098,475

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 4,643

#21. 2425 Signal Hill Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

- Approximate home value: $1,088,866

- Beds: 10

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 10,291

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.