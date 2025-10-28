The highest-value homes in Dayton

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Dayton's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 5048 Oak Manor Ct, Dayton, OH 45429

- Approximate home value: $3,458,082

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 11,382

- See 5048 Oak Manor Ct, Dayton, OH 45429 on Redfin.com

#2. 401 Nutt Rd, Dayton, OH 45458

- Approximate home value: $2,743,129

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 10,497

- See 401 Nutt Rd, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#3. 1233 W Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429

- Approximate home value: $2,521,529

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 1233 W Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 on Redfin.com

#4. 1934 Nutt Rd, Dayton, OH 45458

- Approximate home value: $2,370,624

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,626

- See 1934 Nutt Rd, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#5. 1185 W Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

- Approximate home value: $2,365,336

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 15,629

- See 1185 W Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 on Redfin.com

#6. 1240 Forest Run, Dayton, OH 45429

- Approximate home value: $2,331,565

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 9,146

- See 1240 Forest Run, Dayton, OH 45429 on Redfin.com

#7. 9477 Ridings Blvd, Dayton, OH 45458

- Approximate home value: $2,303,542

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 8,744

- See 9477 Ridings Blvd, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#8. 2641 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414

- Approximate home value: $2,226,423

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 2641 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 on Redfin.com

#9. 318 Glenridge Rd, Dayton, OH 45429

- Approximate home value: $2,220,599

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 4,982

- See 318 Glenridge Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.