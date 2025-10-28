The highest-value homes in Cincinnati

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Cincinnati's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 9005 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $9,094,245

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 20,241

#2. 8600 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $8,215,562

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 10.5

- Square feet: 15,810

#3. 8605 Hopewell Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242

- Approximate home value: $8,161,163

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 21,136

#4. 7700 Buckingham Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $7,808,371

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 11,583

#5. 4325 Drake Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $7,789,645

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 17,938

#6. 4900 Taft Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $7,484,283

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 3,854

#7. 4300 Drake Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $7,163,823

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#8. 9155 Shawnee Run Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $7,061,210

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#9. 4500 Drake Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $6,968,594

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 17,178

#10. 4700 Drake Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $6,488,083

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 14,418

#11. 14 Saddlewood Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45242

- Approximate home value: $6,266,888

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 16,002

#12. 5555 Drake Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,878,828

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 15,242

#13. 7725 Buckingham Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,865,357

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 4,317

#14. 2720 Walsh Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Approximate home value: $5,783,500

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 8,946

#15. 7925 Graves Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,751,755

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 6,461

#16. 8525 Given Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,579,122

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 9,052

#17. 2349 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Approximate home value: $5,575,188

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 10.5

- Square feet: 2,166

#18. 8495 Fox Cub Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,505,563

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 19,530

#19. 39 Weebetook Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- Approximate home value: $5,487,836

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 11,506

#20. 8875 Fawnmeadow Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45242

- Approximate home value: $5,309,744

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 14,528

#21. 7 Markin Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45242

- Approximate home value: $5,307,787

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 9,892

#22. 5995 Park Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,235,368

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 6,816

#23. 8500 Fox Cub Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,208,373

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 3,008

#24. 5900 Park Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,204,216

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 12,880

#25. 8200 Kroger Farm Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,191,744

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 14,289

#26. 8825 Given Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,182,468

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 17,849

#27. 9275 Cunningham Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,174,560

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 2,820

#28. 6740 Miralake Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45243

- Approximate home value: $5,152,703

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 9,559

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.