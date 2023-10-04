CDC no longer distributing Covid-19 vaccine cards

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it is no longer distributing Covid-19 vaccination cards.

The white cards were distributed in 2020 as a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses and to prove vaccination status, CNN reports.

It could be used to prove vaccination status for things like large events or international travel.

The federal government no longer requires people to show their vaccine card when coming in from outside the country and most counties have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter as well.

The CDC says people should still check with their destination before leaving the United States, according to CNN.

Vaccine recipients can get a digital or paper copy of their full vaccination record from their state health department’s immunization information system, the CDC states.

