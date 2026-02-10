Finally, some warmth across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — Tuesday ended up being one of the warmest days so far this year. Many spots made it to 50+. In Dayton, it was the warmest day since January 9th! We do have a cold front coming through tonight which sends temperatures back to more typical values for mid-February

For Wednesday and Thursday, expect a lot of clouds along with highs temperatures in the low to mid 30s. There still will be some melting of snow though with above freezing high temperatures expected both days.

Our next warming trend kicks in on Friday as temperatures rebound to the low 40s. By early next week, we could be looking at mid 50s if the current forecast holds. At the same time, little to no rain is in the forecasting giving us a much needed run of nice weather.

