Feds won't seek death penalty in plea deal with man accused of killing top Minnesota Democrat

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday they will not seek the death penalty as part of a plea agreement with the man accused of killing the top Democrat in the Minnesota House along with her husband, as well as wounding a state senator and his wife.

The defendant, Vance Boelter, was scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Thursday morning in federal court in Minneapolis.

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, were shot by a man who came to their doors in the early hours of June 14, 2025, disguised as a police officer and driving a fake squad car.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.