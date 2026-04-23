Ex-Philippine president Duterte to face trial on crimes against humanity charges

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday confirmed crimes against humanity charges against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte for deadly anti-drugs crackdowns he allegedly oversaw while in office.

A three-judge panel found unanimously there were “substantial grounds” to believe the ex-leader was responsible for dozens of murders, first as mayor of the southern Philippine city of Davao and later as president.

Duterte, 80, was arrested in the Philippines last year and proceedings have been delayed over concerns about his health.

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