Miami Valley catches a break from storms as drier air moves in

DAYTON, OH — After a round of strong to severe thunderstorms yesterday, the Miami Valley is catching a break from active weather today.

Drier air is beginning to filter in from the north, and overall things are looking pretty quiet going forward.

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Wednesday through Friday should bring dry weather and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase late Friday heading into the weekend. Rain chances will return Saturday morning and could stick around for several days.

A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep the weather unsettled through at least Tuesday of next week.

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As of now, the setup looks unfavorable for severe weather, but heavy downpours are a good bet. We’ll get a better handle on the timeline so you can best plan your weekend as we get a bit closer.

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