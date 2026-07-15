Death toll from Bangkok bar fire rises to 32 as 2 more die in hospital

BANGKOK — Survivors and family members of victims of a deadly bar fire in Bangkok visited a nearby police station on Wednesday to seek compensation, gather belongings and share statements from the blaze.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday night, killed at least 32 people and left more than 70 injured, 15 of whom are still in critical condition, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The cause of the fire at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar is still under investigation.

Most of the people who were killed were found trapped in windowless bathrooms, where they may have sought to escape the flames, police said.

Wiroon Supasingsiripreecha, chief of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, told reporters Wednesday that most of the victims died from smoke inhalation, while a few died from burn injuries.

Natthaphong Lakhorn, 26, was at the beer hall on the night of the fire with four companions. He was sitting near the stage when the fire broke out.

He recounted seeing white smoke coming from the stage, which he at first thought was an effect from dry ice before realizing it was the start of a fire.

“When the fire broke, I just ran, and then all power went out,” said Natthaphong, who said that one of his companions, a relative, died in the fire. “It was so hectic.”

On Wednesday, Natthaphong went to the Phahonyothin Police Station in Bangkok to give a statement. Photos of personal belongings, like smartphones, left behind the bar on the night of fire adorned the walls.

Bandages covered both of Natthaphong’s ears and part of his forehead. Before registering with the police, he said that he plans to seek compensation for these injuries.

Natthaphong said he escaped through the back door of the bar near the bathrooms, and that there was a security guard there who was using a flashlight to lead people out, contradicting reports from police that the door was not used.

Kanticha Singkhon, 25, was at the police station to pick up a handbag and other personal belongings of her mother, who died in the fire.

With her mother gone, Kanticha said she is now responsible for her younger brother.

“I want them (the owners of the bar) to be the one reaching out to the families. Rather than having us come to the police station ourselves because they (family members of victims) would be going back to their hometowns by now,” she said. “They won’t have time, because each victim came from far away.”

A lawyer representing the bar owners told local media that survivors and family members will initially receive 10,000 baht (approximately $300) in compensation.

“It’s not enough money for a funeral — I had to take a loan to arrange my mom’s funeral,” Kanticha said. “I have not had any financial arrangements, and no one has contacted me.”

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A previous version of this article included an outdated figure of 24 people in critical condition. It has been corrected to use the most figure of 15.

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