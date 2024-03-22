University of Dayton Public Safety issues warning after 2 attempted car thefts

DAYTON — The University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety has issued a warning after a pair of attempted car thefts on Thursday.

>>Principal remains on leave as investigation into locker room theft continues at Oakwood HS

UD Public Safety officers responded around 6 p.m. to Woodland Cemetery after the owner of a Hyundai parked inside the cemetery’s front gate reported a broken window and damage to the steering column, according to a university spokesperson.

The second call came at 7:44 p.m. when the owner of a Kia reported similar damage in a university-owned lot on Chambers Street.

UD officials have encouraged drivers parked on and around campus to check their vehicles frequently, remove valuables from their parked vehicles, and always lock them, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked the University of Dayton’s Public Safety Department at (937) 229-2121.

©2024 Cox Media Group