Officers, medics on scene after person stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was stabbed in Dayton late Sunday night.

>>1 hospitalized, officers investigating shooting in Dayton

Officers and medics were dispatched around 10:25 p.m. to the 2500 block of W Riverview on initial reports of a person stabbed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

Dispatchers say the stabbing may be the result of a possible domestic dispute.

Officers are still at the scene investigating.

NewsCenter 7 working to learn if anyone has been transported to the hospital and if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group