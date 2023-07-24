Officers, medics on scene after person stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was stabbed in Dayton late Sunday night.
Officers and medics were dispatched around 10:25 p.m. to the 2500 block of W Riverview on initial reports of a person stabbed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.
Dispatchers say the stabbing may be the result of a possible domestic dispute.
Officers are still at the scene investigating.
NewsCenter 7 working to learn if anyone has been transported to the hospital and if any suspects are in custody.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
