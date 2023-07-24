1 hospitalized, officers investigating shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at around 7:51 p.m. to the area of Maylan Drive and Odlin Avenue on initial reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told NewsCenter 7.

Medics transported the victim to Grandview Medical Center with unknown injuries.

We are working if there are any suspects in custody and what led to the shooting.

