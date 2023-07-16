Escaped inmate back in custody in NW Pennsylvania

WARREN (PA) — An escaped inmate is back in custody Saturday in Northwest Pennsylvania.

Michael Burham, 34, broke out of Warren County Prison on July 6 and the City of Warren’s Police Department had been searching for him, according to their Facebook Page. Police described him as “very dangerous” and asked the public to be vigilant.

Officers say a barking dog in the area alerted one of its owners to him Saturday afternoon.

A man and his wife investigated and saw Burham. They notified the police, CBS News reported.

The suspect was captured in a wooded area.

Burham was jailed on burglary and kidnapping charges.

He was also suspected of murder.

Investigators are still trying to determine if he had any help in his escape.

