Englewood woman to face criminal charges for January crash that killed 2

BUTLER TWP. — An Englewood woman was traveling 30 mph over the posted speed limit just seconds before she ran a stop sign and caused a crash that killed a man and woman from Union in January, according to prosecutors.

Angelina Tanesha Hill, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two additional counts of vehicular homicide stemming from the January 11 crash on Frederick Pike in Butler Twp., according to court records.

Hill is accused of being the driver who caused the crash that killed John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road.

Investigators found Hill was driving 81 mph five seconds before the crash and 71 mph just a half-second before the impact that killed Parrish and Mowen, a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson told News Center 7.

The posted speed limit is 50 mph on the stretch of Frederick Pike where the crash happened, according to a Butler Twp. police crash report. Police also determined Hill didn’t stop at the posted stop signs at the intersection, which is a four-way stop.

Hill has been ordered to appear in court for arraignment on the charges September 14.





