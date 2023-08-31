2 male juveniles in custody after driving stolen Hyundai across high school practice field

HARRISON TWP. — Two male juveniles are in custody after crashing a stolen car in the parking lot at Meadowdale High School Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:58 p.m. to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court on initial reports of a crash, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Deputies discovered two male juveniles driving a black Hyundai Elantra across the practice football field next to the school while the football team and cheerleader were practicing.

A passenger was hanging out of the car window and yelling at students while the driver was doing donuts, according to the spokesperson.

They drove off the field into the school’s parking lot and continued to drive recklessly, doing donuts until they lost control crashing into vehicles.

The two males ran from the car, which was discovered to be a stolen Elantra out of Dayton.

Meadowdale High School staff detained one of the juveniles while students chased the second into a nearby neighborhood, the spokesperson said.

They caught him and brought the juvenile suspect back to the school where deputies took them both into custody.

They were transported to Dayton Children’s before being booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

