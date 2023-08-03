Nearly half of all Americans surveyed have unused gift cards

MIAMI VALLEY — Nearly half of all Americans have unused gift cards lying around, according to a new survey by bankrate.com.

>>Police warning about dangers of gift card scams

They found on average people have $187 worth of unused gift cards and $23 billion dollars are not being spent nationwide.

As people continue to fight inflation, Bankrate says the study shows people should look around their homes and check their wallets and purses for any gift cards they may have.

“Even if you don’t like the store, put a note in your calendar,” said Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst for Bankrate. “Maybe you can buy something for a friend’s birthday or a relative for an upcoming holiday or another occasion. You’re going to get the best value. Of course, if you use it.”

There are also gift card resales you can turn to, according to Rossman.

Often, you will get 70 to 80% of what the card is worth.

©2023 Cox Media Group