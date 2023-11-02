BBB warning of new scam in smartphone voice-device search results

OHIO — A setting in a smartphone could be putting a person at risk for a scam.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers are finding ways to manipulate people who are using search options, like Siri or Alexa, according to CBS affiliate WSBT.

They are creating fake customer service numbers that will appear in search results when people search by their voice with Siri or Alexa.

“A customer tried using voice search to contact Roku with a question about setting up their device,” explained Rick Walz. “So instead, someone pretended to be the Roku representative to charge them $80 for an activation fee for service that doesn’t even exist.”

The BBB says to avoid becoming a victim like this, verify support phone numbers.

If you need to contact a company, make sure you are on their official website.

