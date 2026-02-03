Nazarova Mariia // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Februarys in Ohio since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Februarys in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. February 1963 (tie)

- Average temperature: 21.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 31.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 10.6°F

- Total precipitation: 0.9"

#10. February 1899 (tie)

- Average temperature: 21.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 30.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 12.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.28"

#9. February 1914

- Average temperature: 21°F

- Monthly high temperature: 31.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 10.5°F

- Total precipitation: 3.07"

#8. February 1901

- Average temperature: 20.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 29.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 11.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.16"

#7. February 1905

- Average temperature: 19.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 28.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 11.2°F

- Total precipitation: 1.62"

#6. February 2007

- Average temperature: 19.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 27.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 11.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.05"

#5. February 1934

- Average temperature: 19°F

- Monthly high temperature: 29.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 8.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.03"

#4. February 1895

- Average temperature: 18.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 27.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 9.3°F

- Total precipitation: 0.84"

#3. February 1979

- Average temperature: 17.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 27.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 8.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.74"

#2. February 2015

- Average temperature: 17.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 27.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 7.1°F

- Total precipitation: 1.47"

#1. February 1978

- Average temperature: 15.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 26.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 5°F

- Total precipitation: 0.43"