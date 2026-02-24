Cities with the most expensive homes in the Springfield, Ohio metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Springfield, Ohio metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Donnelsville, OH
- Typical home value: $171,438
- 1-year price change: -4.4%
- 5-year price change: +24.9%
#7. Park Layne, OH
- Typical home value: $172,250
- 1-year price change: +5.1%
- 5-year price change: +49.7%
#6. Medway, OH
- Typical home value: $179,351
- 1-year price change: +3.0%
- 5-year price change: +42.2%
#5. Springfield, OH
- Typical home value: $179,545
- 1-year price change: +4.4%
- 5-year price change: +50.1%
#4. Enon, OH
- Typical home value: $231,734
- 1-year price change: +4.5%
- 5-year price change: +47.5%
#3. New Carlisle, OH
- Typical home value: $241,176
- 1-year price change: +4.1%
- 5-year price change: +41.5%
#2. South Charleston, OH
- Typical home value: $256,492
- 1-year price change: +7.0%
- 5-year price change: +46.5%
#1. South Vienna, OH
- Typical home value: $292,238
- 1-year price change: +5.7%
- 5-year price change: +49.9%