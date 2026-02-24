Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Springfield, Ohio metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Springfield, Ohio metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Donnelsville, OH

- Typical home value: $171,438

- 1-year price change: -4.4%

- 5-year price change: +24.9%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Park Layne, OH

- Typical home value: $172,250

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Medway, OH

- Typical home value: $179,351

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Springfield, OH

- Typical home value: $179,545

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +50.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Enon, OH

- Typical home value: $231,734

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +47.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. New Carlisle, OH

- Typical home value: $241,176

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +41.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. South Charleston, OH

- Typical home value: $256,492

- 1-year price change: +7.0%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. South Vienna, OH

- Typical home value: $292,238

- 1-year price change: +5.7%

- 5-year price change: +49.9%