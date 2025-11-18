Outage at Cloudflare disrupts access to some popular websites

(NEW YORK) -- Web infrastructure company Cloudflare said it is experiencing problems across its network on Tuesday, curtailing access to some popular websites.

"Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers," the company said online at around 7 a.m. ET.

Minutes later, the company said it had begun to resolve the issue. "We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts," Cloudflare said.

Some popular websites, like social media platform X and artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, appeared to be down or limited on Tuesday.

Cloudflare helps companies handle user traffic, including efforts to respond to cyberattacks and load information.

A landing page on X alerted ABC News to an "internal server error," urging users to "visit cloudflare.com for more information." A similar warning appeared on ChatGPT's website, telling ABC News to "please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed."

X did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment. Neither did OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

