Donald Trump endorses 'Pillow Man' Mike Lindell for Minnesota governor

President Donald Trump has endorsed MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for Minnesota governor, praising him as "one of America's greatest and most hard working Patriots" and giving formal backing to a fellow election denier a day before the Republican president delivers a national address he says will focus on election security.

Lindell established his national profile from his TV advertising campaign as the MyPillow Guy and has been one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters, echoing the president’s false claims that his 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden was fraudulent.

“Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment. He can do it!” Trump posted Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump has hammered outgoing Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats' 2024 vice presidential nominee, as incompetent and accused his administration of allowing rampant fraud in federal spending on childcare. Trump has employed racist rhetoric to target Minnesota's Somali immigrant population as driving the alleged fraud. Walz disputes the Trump administration's characterizations.

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