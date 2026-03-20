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Biggest plays in Cleveland Guardians history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Cleveland Guardians history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 15, 1997 (ALCS Gm 6)

- Score: tied 0-0 (11th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: BAL

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep RF)

- cWPA: 10.86%

#9. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 2-2 (10th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: MIA

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Flyball: RF (Short RF)

- cWPA: 11.02%

#8. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 2-1 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: MIA

- Event: SO

- Play Description: Strikeout Swinging

- cWPA: 12.43%

#7. November 02, 2016 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 6-6 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: CHC

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Groundout: SS-1B

- cWPA: 12.52%

#6. October 23, 1997 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 2-1 (3rd inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: MIA

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF); M. Williams Scores; J. Thome Scores

- cWPA: 14.34%

#5. October 11, 1948 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: down 4-3 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: ATL

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Double Play: Bunt Popfly: C; C. Ryan out at 1B/C-2B

- cWPA: 15.57%

#4. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 2-2 (11th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: MIA

- Event: Out

- Play Description: Groundout: 2B-C/Forceout at Hm (2B-1B); C. Counsell to 3B; J. Eisenreich to 2B

- cWPA: 17.50%

#3. October 26, 1997 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 0-0 (3rd inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: MIA

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to CF (Line Drive); J. Thome Scores; M. Grissom Scores

- cWPA: 18.71%

#2. November 02, 2016 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: tied 6-6 (9th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: CHC

- Event: SO

- Play Description: Strikeout (foul bunt)

- cWPA: 18.78%

#1. November 02, 2016 (WS Gm 7)

- Score: down 6-4 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: CHC

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Line Drive); B. Guyer Scores

- cWPA: 39.04%