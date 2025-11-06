Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Cincinnati Bengals have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Cincinnati Bengals history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Cincinnati Bengals history.

#10. Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles

- Date: Dec 24, 1994

- Final score: 33-30

- Largest deficit: 17

#9. Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

- Date: Dec 5, 2004

- Final score: 27-26

- Largest deficit: 17

#8. Cincinnati Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks

- Date: Oct 11, 2015

- Final score: 27-24

- Largest deficit: 17

#7. Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins

- Date: Oct 7, 2018

- Final score: 27-17

- Largest deficit: 17

#6. Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Date: Dec 18, 2022

- Final score: 34-23

- Largest deficit: 17

#5. Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

- Date: Nov 3, 1996

- Final score: 24-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#4. Cincinnati Bengals vs Arizona Cardinals

- Date: Aug 31, 1997

- Final score: 24-21

- Largest deficit: 18

#3. Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

- Date: Jan 30, 2022

- Final score: 27-24

- Largest deficit: 18

#2. Cincinnati Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks

- Date: Sep 6, 1981

- Final score: 27-21

- Largest deficit: 21

#1. Cincinnati Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings

- Date: Dec 24, 1995

- Final score: 27-24

- Largest deficit: 21