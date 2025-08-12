Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Monclova Christian Academy
- Location: Monclova, OH
- Enrollment: 173 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#9. St. Joseph School
- Location: Fremont, OH
- Enrollment: 525 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#8. Bowling Green Christian Academy
- Location: Bowling Green, OH
- Enrollment: 222 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#7. Heritage Christian School
- Location: Findlay, OH
- Enrollment: 72 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#6. Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy
- Location: Oregon, OH
- Enrollment: 512 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#5. Emmanuel Christian School
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 434 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#4. Bishop Hoffman Catholic School
- Location: Fremont, OH
- Enrollment: 504 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#3. Toledo Christian Schools
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 651 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#2. Toledo Islamic Academy
- Location: Sylvania, OH
- Enrollment: 213 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Maumee Valley Country Day School
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 443 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+