Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#14. Delaware Christian School
- Location: Delaware, OH
- Enrollment: 418 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#13. Grove City Christian School
- Location: Grove City, OH
- Enrollment: 890 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#12. Harvest Preparatory School
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Enrollment: 800 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#11. Shekinah Christian School
- Location: Plain City, OH
- Enrollment: 158 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#10. Liberty Christian Academy
- Location: Pataskala, OH
- Enrollment: 696 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#9. Northside Christian School
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 219 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Madison Christian School
- Location: Groveport, OH
- Enrollment: 546 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. Genoa Christian Academy
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Enrollment: 636 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Tree of Life Christian School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 981 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Worthington Christian School (K-12)
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Enrollment: 1,059 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Columbus Torah Academy
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 223 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Columbus School for Girls
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 549 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. The Wellington School
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Enrollment: 748 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Columbus Academy
- Location: Gahanna, OH
- Enrollment: 1,157 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+