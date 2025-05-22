Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#25. Community Christian Academy

- Location: Genoa, OH

- Enrollment: 22 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#24. Temple Christian Academy

- Location: Fremont, OH

- Enrollment: 43 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#23. Ottawa County Christian Academy

- Location: Oak Harbor, OH

- Enrollment: 52 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#22. Harvest Temple Christian Academy

- Location: Clyde, OH

- Enrollment: 63 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#21. The Bounty Collegium

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 80 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#20. New Horizons Academy

- Location: Wauseon, OH

- Enrollment: 132 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#19. Sacred Heart School

- Location: Fremont, OH

- Enrollment: 552 (35:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#18. State Line Christian School

- Location: Temperance, MI

- Enrollment: 257 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#17. Calvert Catholic Schools

- Location: Tiffin, OH

- Enrollment: 438 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#16. Apostolic Christian Academy

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 74 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#15. Monclova Christian Academy

- Location: Monclova, OH

- Enrollment: 173 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#14. St. Joseph School

- Location: Fremont, OH

- Enrollment: 525 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#13. Bowling Green Christian Academy

- Location: Bowling Green, OH

- Enrollment: 222 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#12. Heritage Christian School

- Location: Findlay, OH

- Enrollment: 72 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Central Catholic High School

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 578 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#10. Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy

- Location: Oregon, OH

- Enrollment: 512 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#9. Emmanuel Christian School

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 434 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#8. Bishop Hoffman Catholic School

- Location: Fremont, OH

- Enrollment: 504 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#7. Toledo Christian Schools

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 651 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. St. Francis de Sales School

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 670 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#5. Toledo Islamic Academy

- Location: Sylvania, OH

- Enrollment: 213 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#4. St. Ursula Academy

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 679 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 741 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#2. Notre Dame Academy

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 628 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#1. Maumee Valley Country Day School

- Location: Toledo, OH

- Enrollment: 443 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+