Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#25. Community Christian Academy
- Location: Genoa, OH
- Enrollment: 22 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#24. Temple Christian Academy
- Location: Fremont, OH
- Enrollment: 43 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#23. Ottawa County Christian Academy
- Location: Oak Harbor, OH
- Enrollment: 52 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
maroke // Shutterstock
#22. Harvest Temple Christian Academy
- Location: Clyde, OH
- Enrollment: 63 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#21. The Bounty Collegium
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 80 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#20. New Horizons Academy
- Location: Wauseon, OH
- Enrollment: 132 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#19. Sacred Heart School
- Location: Fremont, OH
- Enrollment: 552 (35:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#18. State Line Christian School
- Location: Temperance, MI
- Enrollment: 257 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#17. Calvert Catholic Schools
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- Enrollment: 438 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#16. Apostolic Christian Academy
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 74 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#15. Monclova Christian Academy
- Location: Monclova, OH
- Enrollment: 173 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#14. St. Joseph School
- Location: Fremont, OH
- Enrollment: 525 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#13. Bowling Green Christian Academy
- Location: Bowling Green, OH
- Enrollment: 222 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#12. Heritage Christian School
- Location: Findlay, OH
- Enrollment: 72 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Central Catholic High School
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 578 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#10. Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy
- Location: Oregon, OH
- Enrollment: 512 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
maroke // Shutterstock
#9. Emmanuel Christian School
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 434 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#8. Bishop Hoffman Catholic School
- Location: Fremont, OH
- Enrollment: 504 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#7. Toledo Christian Schools
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 651 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#6. St. Francis de Sales School
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 670 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#5. Toledo Islamic Academy
- Location: Sylvania, OH
- Enrollment: 213 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#4. St. Ursula Academy
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 679 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 741 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#2. Notre Dame Academy
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 628 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#1. Maumee Valley Country Day School
- Location: Toledo, OH
- Enrollment: 443 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+